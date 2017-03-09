Encinitas man last seen in December reported missing

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Thursday asked for the public's help locating a 70-year-old Encinitas man who was last seen in December.

Brian Gregory Smith checked out of a medical rehabilitation facility in Escondido Dec. 21, 2016, and has not been seen or heard from since, according to Detective Dan Barnes.

Family members waited until late January before reporting him missing.

"Brian does not have a car or a permanent address," Barnes said. "He had been living in Encinitas and spends most of his time in the North County area."

Smith was describes as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200.