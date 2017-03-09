Mayor Faulconer declares state of emergency in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer has declared a state of local emergency because of the impact of the winter storm that hit San Diego early last week.

According to the declaration, the Feb. 26-27 storm "caused widespread flooding, wind damage and debris flows" and "resulted in significant emergency response and recovery activities by the city." An initial of estimate of damage and emergency response costs was put at $1.4 million.

The local emergency proclamation, combined with one issued by Gov. Jerry Brown earlier this week for San Diego and other counties around California, will allow the municipal government to receive financial assistance for recovery and selected mitigation efforts.

"The February 2017 winter storm was extraordinary in the amount of rainfall it produced," the declaration says. "As a result of the storms, city departments were engaged in widespread emergency response and recovery activities such as swiftwater rescue operations, traffic control, debris removal, clearing/repairing of storm drains, tree and mud removal. Additionally, city public facilities incurred damages from storm impacts including flooding, high winds and fallen trees."

Areas of San Diego County received record rainfall as a Pacific storm mixed with tropical moisture as it moved into the region.

The declaration will go before the City Council for ratification next week.