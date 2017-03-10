Heated debate over California "sanctuary state" Senate bill - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Heated debate over California "sanctuary state" Senate bill

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Supporters and opponents of a controversial California Senate bill that would make the state a 'sanctuary state' clashed in Escondido. 

Senate Bill 54, would prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies, including school police and security departments, from using resources to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect, or arrest persons for immigration enforcement purposes, as specified. 

The bill would require, within 3 months after the effective date of the bill, the Attorney General, in consultation with the appropriate stakeholders, to publish model policies limiting assistance with immigration enforcement to the fullest extent possible for use by those entities for those purposes. 

The bill was introduced by Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles). 

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Escondido with details about Senate Bill 54. 

