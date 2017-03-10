Pope, Hoetzel carry Aztecs past Boise 87-68 in MWC quarters

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Malik Pope tied his career high with 22 points with 10 rebounds, Max Hoetzel had 21 points and San Diego State dominated the second half for an 87-68 win over Boise State on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Hoetzel finished 7 of 8 from the field with five 3s and in two games against BSU went 10-14 from distance. Pope left the game late with a sprained left knee, the same knee that caused him to miss nine games earlier in the season.
The Aztecs (19-13), who face second-seeded Colorado State in the semifinals on Friday, won a quarterfinal game for the 10th straight year.
SDSU closed the first half with a 13-2 run to take a 42-37 over the third-seeded Broncos (19-11).
In the second half, the Aztecs made 15 of 24 shots (62.5 percent), including 4 of 6 from distance to finish 9 of 14, and had a 20-11 advantage on the boards. They ended up a plus 14 rebounding.
Paris Austin and Nick Duncan had 15 points apiece for the Broncos.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It'll be mostly sunny in the majority of San Diego County throughout the weekend with some lingering clouds along the coast.
A marijuana growing farm in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday morning, according to San Diego police.
Demonstrations against Islamic law Saturday in cities across the U.S. drew counter-protests by people who said they stoked unfounded fears and a distorted view of the religion.
The Navy's newest combat ship was put into active service following a commissioning ceremony Saturday, named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was injured during a 2011 shooting.
The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old woman approximately 56 miles southwest of San Diego, Saturday.
A fire of unknown origin scorched about 13 open acres alongside Interstate 8 near the Granite Hills neighborhood Friday, briefly threatening a commercial development but causing no structural damage or injuries.
A Mexican woman was released from custody Friday while the U.S. government seeks to deport her after a judge rejected arguments she should wear a monitoring device because she was arrested twice while demonstrating in support of people in the country illegally.
San Diego Gas & Electric announced Friday that thousands of electric vehicle drivers in the region will receive credits in their residential bill over the next two months.
Mountain bikers who have enjoyed riding at the Carlsbad Highlands Ecological Reserve for decades are shocked to learn they have been doing so illegally.
Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.