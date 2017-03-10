Teen killed by hit and run driver in Tierrasanta identified, search continues for driver

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Serra High School teenager killed by a hit and run driver early Friday morning was identified by family friends as 16-year-old Alex Funk.

Alex was walking down Santo Road in the middle of the street with a friend when he was hit. The other boy was able to jump out of the way in time.

The suspect's car was described as a black four-door car traveling at a high rate of speed. The car reportedly continued south on Santo Road, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Alex was a student at Serra High School and had moved to San Diego with his family last year.

Ian Kelly, a close family friend of Alex, released the following statement on behalf of the family:

Alex was with a friend and the family is unsure why the boys were crossing the street at or when they were. The accident has left the family and friends in absolute devastating grief. They appreciate all the love and outpouring of support from the community, but they are in need of some privacy. They understand the magnitude of this accident and the overall impact it is making on the community, but kindly request space and privacy as they process this awful event.

The family will make an additional statement early next week once arrangements are made and more information becomes available. We are all praying that the authorities find who did this and held responsible for their actions. They are not in a place that they are able to give additional details about Alex, and again ask for privacy. The attached picture is Alex as we all want him to be remembered. He was a great kid and no family should ever have to deal with a tragedy such as this. I only have one thing I would like stated on the air, a message to whomever is responsible for this, turn yourself in, do the right thing.