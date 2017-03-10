Teen killed by hit and run driver in Tierrasanta identified, search continues for driver

The City Council Monday rejected a plan to conduct a special election for this fall that potentially would have included Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to expand the San Diego Convention Center, along with the proposed SoccerCity redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley.
School is out and summer is here - hopefully that means fun family outings. The cost of fun day trips can add up but quality-time doesn't have to be costly.
A major initiative to create more affordable housing in the San Diego region was announced Monday by county Supervisors Dianne Jacob and Ron Roberts.
A hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego area has claimed the life of a fourth person, county health officials reported Monday.
The San Diego region will need nearly 73,000 new apartment units by 2030 to keep up with demand, according to a study released Monday by the National Multifamily Housing Council and the National Apartment Association.
Two men were shot, one fatally, during a late night altercation with two other men at the Horton Plaza shopping mall downtown, according to San Diego police homicide detectives.
The Roxy Encinitas is hosting a grand opening benefit Tuesday. While they want you to join in the celebration, they really want to emphasize the importance of giving.
Owner Paula Vrakas stopped by News 8 with a sneak peek of their menu and a look at the organizations the event will benefit including the Seany Foundation.
The Roxy Encinitas is hosting a grand opening benefit Tuesday. While they want you to join in the celebration, they really want to emphasize the importance of giving.
Owner Paula Vrakas stopped by News 8 with a sneak peek of their menu and a look at the organizations the event will benefit including the Seany Foundation.
A Poway couple who were arrested after more than 170 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs were found in filthy conditions in their home and other locations pleaded guilty Monday to a pair of felony animal abuse charges.
San Diego State University officials Sunday disputed claims made by SoccerCity investors that a former city official has a conflict of interest in the redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley.
Summer camps are the perfect opportunity for your child to discover new talents and gain independence. Camp is also a great place to foster new friendships.