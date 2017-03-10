Son accused of beating elderly father with crowbar

In the nation's capital, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights mobilized for marches and rallies Sunday, celebrating their gains but angered over threats to those advances.
Two men were shot, one fatally, during a late night altercation with two other men at the Horton Plaza shopping mall downtown, according to San Diego police homicide detectives.
A marijuana growing farm in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday morning, according to San Diego police.
It'll be mostly sunny in the majority of San Diego County throughout the weekend with some lingering clouds along the coast.
Demonstrations against Islamic law Saturday in cities across the U.S. drew counter-protests by people who said they stoked unfounded fears and a distorted view of the religion.
The Navy's newest combat ship was put into active service following a commissioning ceremony Saturday, named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was injured during a 2011 shooting.
The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old woman approximately 56 miles southwest of San Diego, Saturday.
A fire of unknown origin scorched about 13 open acres alongside Interstate 8 near the Granite Hills neighborhood Friday, briefly threatening a commercial development but causing no structural damage or injuries.
A Mexican woman was released from custody Friday while the U.S. government seeks to deport her after a judge rejected arguments she should wear a monitoring device because she was arrested twice while demonstrating in support of people in the country illegally.
San Diego Gas & Electric announced Friday that thousands of electric vehicle drivers in the region will receive credits in their residential bill over the next two months.