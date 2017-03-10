Video captures biker ambush on driver on California freeway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Video captures biker ambush on driver on California freeway

(CBS News) - Police in California are searching for bikers who are suspects in a violent highway attack that was captured on video. 

A newly-released recording shows a pack of riders on dirt bikes and ATVs surrounding a car Wednesday until it stops. Then they appear to beat the driver on a busy Bay Area freeway during rush hour.  

