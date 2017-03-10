Escondido OIS: Death investigation takes a dangerous turn

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8/CNS) - The officer involved in the shooting of Damon Seitz at the 300 block of James Street Friday is Officer Jason White.

Officer White is a 10 year veteran of the Escondido Police Department and currently assigned to the Patrol Division. He is a Field Training Officer and has spent several years on the Emergency Negotiations Team.

Police later searched the home and found 20 rifles, seven shotguns, and eight handguns.

Officer White is on paid administrative leave pending the final results of the investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for final review.

This is an update to the previous story below.

An Escondido police officer fatally shot an Escondido man Friday morning after being called to investigate the death of the man's mother, authorities said.

Damon Seitz, 40, was shot after threatening an officer with a gun and died a short time later at a hospital, according to Lt. Justin Murphy.

Officers were called shortly before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of James Street to investigate the death of 70-year-old Elizabeth Seitz, which apparently was not suspicious, Murphy said.

About 45 minutes into the investigation, Damon Seitz apparently brandished a gun and threatened the officer who was alone in the house with Seitz. The officer fired his service gun several times then immediately began life-saving measures on Seitz and called for paramedics, Murphy said.

Seitz was pronounced dead at Palomar Medical Center about an hour and a half later.

Some neighbors in the area expressed concern about public safety since the incident happened days after an Escondido woman was slain by crossfire from a gang shootout.

"This is a completely isolated event that has nothing to do with any safety issues for the public," Murphy said.

Officers did not release information about how Elizabeth Seitz died or why her son confronted the officer.

