Park search related to officer De Guzman's murder

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Homicide investigators spent hours Friday combing through a Southcrest Park looking for evidence possibly related to the murder of San Diego Police Officer Jonathon De Guzman.

The park is at the intersection of 40th Street and Alpha Street, a few blocks from Alicia Grove Way and 37th Street, where the July 28, 2016, shootings happened.

Investigators and crime scene technicians began their search using metal detectors - sweeping over an area near the a baseball diamond and marking areas of interest with yellow evidence flags that read 'do not touch.'

The district attorney's office said authorities are searching for items of "particular interest."

"Members of the San Diego Police Department's homicide division are following up on some investigative leads and conducting further investigation here at the park for activities that may be related to officer De Guzman's murder and attempted murder of officer Irwin," said Deputy District Attorney Michael Runyon.

According to police, officers De Guzman and Irwin stopped to speak with Jesse Gomez on July 28th, 2016, and asked him if he lived in the area when he immediately opened fire on the two officers.

De Guzman died at an area hospital. Officer Irwin was shot in the throat but managed to shoot back, hitting Gomez. Gomez was found unconscious in a nearby ravine.

The events of that fatal night took place less than two blocks away from the park investigators searched on Friday.

It remains unclear why police decided to search now - seven months after the death of officer De Guzman.

The D.A's office would not confirm to CBS News 8 if the search is for more evidence in the case against Gomez or anther individual yet to face charges. "Unfortunately, I cannot comment on that at this time," said Runyon.

Gomez was charged with murder and attempted murder. He faces 25-years to life in prison if convicted. He remains in custody on a $5 million bail.

