California to give the green light to truly driverless cars

Supporters of LGBT rights marched and rallied in the nation's capital and dozens of other U.S. cities - including San Diego - on Sunday, celebrating gains but angry over threats posed by the administration of President Donald Trump.
San Diego State University officials Sunday disputed claims made by SoccerCity investors that a former city official has a conflict of interest in the redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley.
Two men were shot, one fatally, during a late night altercation with two other men at the Horton Plaza shopping mall downtown, according to San Diego police homicide detectives.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C. this week to campaign for open and free trade between the U.S. and Mexico, his office announced.
A marijuana growing farm in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday morning, according to San Diego police.
Demonstrations against Islamic law Saturday in cities across the U.S. drew counter-protests by people who said they stoked unfounded fears and a distorted view of the religion.
The Navy's newest combat ship was put into active service following a commissioning ceremony Saturday, named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was injured during a 2011 shooting.
The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old woman approximately 56 miles southwest of San Diego, Saturday.
A fire of unknown origin scorched about 13 open acres alongside Interstate 8 near the Granite Hills neighborhood Friday, briefly threatening a commercial development but causing no structural damage or injuries.