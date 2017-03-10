Pregnant Ciara Is 'Doing Well' Following Car Crash in Los Angeles, Rep Says

Wedding bells are ringing for Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and, luckily, he can follow the lead of band-mate and newlywed Dan Smyers, the country crooners revealed to ET's Sophie Schillaci when she caught up with the duo backstage at the CMA Fest in Nashville over the weekend.

