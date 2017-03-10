Two children crash dad's live interview on BBC - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two children crash dad's live interview on BBC

Posted: Updated:

(CBS News) - While Professor Robert Kelly was discussing the political turmoil in South Korea, his two young children made a hilarious and unexpected appearance during the live BBC interview. CBS News This Morning reports.

To view on YouTube, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.