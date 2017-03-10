Controlled burn expected over the weekend at Camp Pendleton - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Controlled burn expected over the weekend at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Camp Pendleton firefighters will begin burning debris Friday, which may send smoke into the air for the next couple days.

The prescribed burn is scheduled to get underway at 8 a.m. Base officials said that because the debris to be burned remains damp from recent rainfall, it may smoke throughout the weekend.

Smoke may be visible in the southwest portion of the military installation in northern Oceanside and along Interstate 5 in the area, according to Camp Pendleton officials.

