Honoring Harriet Tubman: Students create 'underground railroad' experience

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday, Harriet Tubman Village Charter School honored its namesake, and as part of Harriet Tubman Day students took part in an 'underground railroad experience.'

Students moved rapidly through a library transformed into the woods in the deep south during slavery in the 1850's, seeking shelter along the historic underground railroad.

Through their journey students learned more about the famous former slave Harriet Tubman, and the dangers of escaping to reach safety and freedom.

"They are participating in it to get an idea of what slaves went through as they took this path to freedom," said Principal Rachel McCoy.

The school's underground railroad experience lasted more than three hours.

Harriet Tubman Village Charter School also celebrated being awarded a $100,000 science grant, beating out schools across the nation.

Congress designated March 10th Harriet Tubman Day 27 years ago - it marks the anniversary of her death in 1913.