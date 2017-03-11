Teen writes book to inspire girls to love robotics

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Carlsbad teen wrote a book and built a robot to inspire girls to join STEAM - Science Technology Engineering Art and Science.

On Friday, 18-year-old Nikki Arms participated in the first robotics competition held in Del Mar to share her book and robot to prove girls can be just as good if not better in STEAM.

Nikki is the head machinist for San Dieguito Academy's team paradox robot. She also started a company called Girls Love STEAM.

"I want them to know that now it's okay girls can do this too. We can do this too," she said.

This past week, Nikki launched a Kickstarter campaign to print 1,000 copies of her book Riley Loves Robotics. A book that emerged from her Girl Scout Gold Award.

"I love creative writing and I think it's a great way to combine and inspire young girls," said Nikki.

Her high school physics teacher and robotic team mentor, Mr. George Stimson, said Nikki brings science and arts alive.

"Nikki brought a flare through all of this. This is exciting. This is fun," he said.

Nikki's father, who is a bi-medical engineer, said she is the definition of STEAM. "It was great for her to see her mesh her creative side and science and engineering that she has always loved," said Doug Arm.

Nikki said "there is so much I love to do, I decided why not pursue it all."

The high school senior said she hopes to attend Cal State Poly San Luis Obispo and major in mechanical engineering so she can build a remotely operated underwater vehicle to be the first woman to reach the Mariana Trench - the world's deepest part of the ocean.