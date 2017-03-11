Woman Throws Goodbye Party 'Tata to My Tatas' After She's Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Four inmates, including a man charged with murder, escaped from an Oklahoma jail and are on the loose, authorities said Monday.
Officer Gbolahan Fadeyi had just finished a 10-hour shift and was starting another when he stopped at a chicken restaurant to get something to eat.
While many women would love to work their magic to look more like Emma Watson, this Indiana mom doesn't have to.
A detective testified in court Monday that a 19-year-old Penn State student who died after an alleged fraternity hazing ritual “looked like a corpse” in surveillance video from the house on the night he was found.
President Trump became the crasher in chief over the weekend when he surprised a couple celebrating their wedding at his New Jersey country club.
Barron Trump stepped off Marine One with his parents and onto the White House lawn Sunday looking like a normal 11-year-old as he moved into his new home.
It was any homeowner's worst nightmare as Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Madison Hildebrand says he was alerted to a naked intruder in his own house.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the death of a missing 10-year-old girl whose body was found close to her Colorado home, officials said.