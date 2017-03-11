Rep. Susan Davis holds meeting on SDSU campus

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, held her meeting in the Aztec Student Union on the campus of San Diego State University with constituents Saturday.

Questions posed to Rep. Davis throughout the day related to funding Planned Parenthood, healthcare reform, the Environmental Protection Agency, illegal immigration, refugees entering the United States, national security and President Trump's tweets and fitness to hold office, among other topics.



The Davis meeting was considerably more subdued at SDSU. During her opening remarks, she said Americans and elected officials in Washington seemed to be more focused on Trump and not the issues.



"We've been so busy defending against terrible executive orders and worrying about the latest, dangerous, 3 a.m. tweet, that we tend to lose focus, really, on the most important issues in front of us, which continue to be jobs and our economy,'' Davis said. "I think that the president has muddled the waters to distract us from the fact that he's not helping us address the challenges that we face and frankly, I find that frightening.''



Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, has a town hall meeting scheduled for Monday evening in the Clairemont High School Auditorium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Clairemont Mesa.



Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Chula Vista, does not have any public meetings scheduled, according to his congressional web site and Facebook page.