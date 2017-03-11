Dream on, but just make it somewhat snappier this weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dream on, but just make it somewhat snappier this weekend

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - It's almost time to spring forward into daylight-saving time. Before going to bed Saturday night, turn your clocks ahead by one hour. Daylight-saving time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.
   
San Diego County officials reminded residents to use the opportunity to check their family's safety plan, including checking to make sure your home's smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working.
   
"We strongly urge our residents to take 10 minutes at most to check their smoke detectors for their own safety and that of their family,'' said Greg Schreiner, fire marshal for County Fire. "It's important to ensure they are all functioning properly because you're staking your lives on those devices if a fire breaks out in the middle of the night.''
   
The safety check typically requires pressing a button to hear the alarm activate. If it beeps, the battery is still good. Safety experts suggest checking the battery in your smoke detector on a monthly basis and replacing the battery annually.
   
Newer smoke detectors may have a special battery that has a 10-year service life that is not replaceable. In this case, continue to test the battery monthly and replace the entire unit after 10 years.
   
Generally, all smoke detectors should be replaced after 10 years to ensure that continued protection is in place.
   
More than half of fatal home fires occur from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and the risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half by having a working smoke detector installed, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
   
You can also use the time change as a reminder to check your emergency supplies kit and replace your stored water so it won't go stale.
   
Also check the batteries in your kit and food and medication items to make sure those items have not expired.
   
Emergency officials recommend that people rotate water and food out of their emergency supply kits every six months.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Horses get gift of being looked in the mouth

    Horses get gift of being looked in the mouth

    Monday was dental check-up day at a local horse sanctuary, Horses of Tir Na Nog.

    Nearly 50 horses got their pearly whites polished. 

    News 8's Shawn Styles reports on what it takes to keep the animals in top dental health.

     

    Monday was dental check-up day at a local horse sanctuary, Horses of Tir Na Nog.

    Nearly 50 horses got their pearly whites polished. 

    News 8's Shawn Styles reports on what it takes to keep the animals in top dental health.

     

  • Charcoal trend: Healthy or harmful?

    Charcoal trend: Healthy or harmful?

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:43:02 GMT

    It's the red hot beauty trend right now, except, it's black. The charcoal craze is a food and beauty trend with things like charcoal ice cream popping up and now local bars now offering cocktails with charcoal.

     

    It's the red hot beauty trend right now, except, it's black. The charcoal craze is a food and beauty trend with things like charcoal ice cream popping up and now local bars now offering cocktails with charcoal.

     

  • San Diego athletes dazzle at Special Olympics

    San Diego athletes dazzle at Special Olympics

    Special Olympics athletes from the San Diego area are bringing home the gold.

    They joined 1,100 athletes from Southern California to compete this weekend at the summer games in Long Beach.

    News 8's Eric Kahnert is a big special Olympics supporter and headed north to check out all the action.
     

     

    Special Olympics athletes from the San Diego area are bringing home the gold.

    They joined 1,100 athletes from Southern California to compete this weekend at the summer games in Long Beach.

    News 8's Eric Kahnert is a big special Olympics supporter and headed north to check out all the action.
     

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.