Teen shot following fight with five men in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 19-year-old man was shot following a fight with five men Saturday in Kearny Mesa.



The gunfire was reported at 2:10 a.m. in a parking lot located at 7770 Vickers St., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.



The fight occurred in a courtyard between some businesses, Heims said. After the fight, the group moved out to the parking lot where a verbal argument ensued.



At least two gunshots were fired, Heims said, and the victim was struck once in the right shoulder.



He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, Heims said.



The five men were estimated to be between the ages of 18 and 25, he added, but no further descriptions were available.



