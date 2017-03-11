Teen shot following fight with five men in Kearny Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Teen shot following fight with five men in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 19-year-old man was shot following a fight with five men Saturday in Kearny Mesa.
   
The gunfire was reported at 2:10 a.m. in a parking lot located at 7770 Vickers St., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
   
The fight occurred in a courtyard between some businesses, Heims said. After the fight, the group moved out to the parking lot where a verbal argument ensued.
   
At least two gunshots were fired, Heims said, and the victim was struck once in the right shoulder.
   
He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, Heims said.
   
The five men were estimated to be between the ages of 18 and 25, he added, but no further descriptions were available.


    

