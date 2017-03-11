Tow truck processional to honor fellow driver - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tow truck processional to honor fellow driver

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 100 tow truck drivers came together Saturday morning to honor one of their own who was killed by a suspected DUI driver.
     
Fred Griffith was struck and killed in late February while helping a stranded motorist on the eastbound 52.
     
Fellow tow truck drivers from around southern California slowly drove the local freeways with their headlights and four-way flashers on.

"It does hurt, it stings. It's a tough pill to swallow. It's gonna take a long time to come back from that for us.  He was a key position in our company," a fellow driver said.
     
The procession also served as a reminder to drivers to obey California's "slow down, move over" law.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.