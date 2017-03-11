Tow truck processional to honor fellow driver

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 100 tow truck drivers came together Saturday morning to honor one of their own who was killed by a suspected DUI driver.



Fred Griffith was struck and killed in late February while helping a stranded motorist on the eastbound 52.



Fellow tow truck drivers from around southern California slowly drove the local freeways with their headlights and four-way flashers on.

"It does hurt, it stings. It's a tough pill to swallow. It's gonna take a long time to come back from that for us. He was a key position in our company," a fellow driver said.



The procession also served as a reminder to drivers to obey California's "slow down, move over" law.