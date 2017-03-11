16-year-old girl hurt in National City hit-and-run

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - A teenage girl was injured after a hit-and-run in National City.



It happened around noon Saturday at the corner of Grove Street and Newell Avenue.



The California Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl got into an altercation with two women in a car and then the car took off as the teen was holding on.



A witness called police and the girl's friend tried chasing down the car.

"My friend was holding on to her car and they dragged her and the tire went on top of her stomach," Abbie Esquilin said.



The victim was alert and responsive as she was transported to UCSD Medical Center.



The car is described as a dark green older model convertible BMW with a beige top. It was last seen heading south on Vista Way.



The driver could face assault with a deadly weapon and hit and run charges.