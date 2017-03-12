Police search for driver in Bay Park hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The search was on Sunday for the driver who struck a pedestrian and then took off.

"A car came out of there and hit the gentleman," said Matt Smith who helped the victim. "And I found him unconscious right here."

After his wife heard screaming, Smith rushed out to see a man in his 60s knocked to the ground by a car, so he rendered first aid.

"He was unconscious, he was a little bit incoherent, he wasn't alert or oriented and didn't know what was going on until the fire department showed up," said Smith.

San Diego Police said the hit-and-run happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Knoxville Street when a driver allegedly sped out of the Morena Mobile Village and slammed into the pedestrian.

"I'm not surprised, actually, because the people go in too fast," Smith said. "This gentleman he didn't even see it coming."

Witnesses did see the suspect vehicle which is described as possibly being a 2003 Nissan Altima in a silver or grey color with the license plate number 6PBX536 and damage to the front right side.

The suspect is described as possibly a Hispanic man in his 20s who is 5'6'' tall with thin, black hair, and was wearing a dark blue baseball cap and a white t-shirt.

"We had no idea, that's so scary," said Lola Briones who rents a home near the accident scene.



"There's no crosswalk, there are no lights at night and it's really hard to back out because you can't see any cars coming from this way," said Briones.

Longtime residents want street lights.



"Unfortunately it always takes some kind of loss or something to bring awareness," said Smith. "And hopefully this is the last time."

The victim's name was not released by police, He was taken to a hospital with a fractured skull and other injuries considered to be life-threatening, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

