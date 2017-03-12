Missing teen with special needs found safe

The Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday signed off on autonomous vehicle testing within city limits.
On Tuesday night, San Diego police officers set up a checkpoint to screen for drunk drivers in Mission Bay.
For many San Diegans, the warm summer-like weather is the perfect chance to enjoy picnics and barbeques with family and friends. The Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said this can also create an opportunity for stomach infections.
A San Marcos couple was devastated Tuesday night after their dog got loose and they witnessed someone in a pickup truck scoop her up and then take off.
Controversial modifications made by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year will stand after a pair of override votes by the City Council failed Tuesday.
A wildfire blackened dozens of open acres in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday afternoon.
Wounded military veterans from all over the country are in San Diego for a different kind of basic training. They are setting sail towards improving their lives. News 8's Shawn Styles has a look at the Warrior Sailing Program, and how it builds self confidence and self reliance.
Four people were killed in three crashes that happened within hours of each other overnight. A young woman was also killed in a crash Tuesday morning.