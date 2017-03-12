Missing teen with special needs found safe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing teen with special needs found safe



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The special needs teen who went missing in the Skyline neighborhood Sunday morning has been found safe.

San Diego police had earlier issued an alert for 16-year-old Andres Alejandro Vargas who disappeared about 11:30 a.m. from near Meadowbrook Drive  and Black Oak Road.

Andre was found about five hours later, police said.

Police did not they elaborate about how the youth went missing.

