Missing teen with special needs found safe

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The special needs teen who went missing in the Skyline neighborhood Sunday morning has been found safe.

San Diego police had earlier issued an alert for 16-year-old Andres Alejandro Vargas who disappeared about 11:30 a.m. from near Meadowbrook Drive and Black Oak Road.

Andre was found about five hours later, police said.

Police did not they elaborate about how the youth went missing.