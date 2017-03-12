Missing teen with special needs found safe

Controversial modifications made by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year will stand after a pair of override votes by the City Council failed Tuesday.
A wildfire blackened dozens of open acres in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday afternoon.
Wounded military veterans from all over the country are in San Diego for a different kind of basic training. They are setting sail towards improving their lives. News 8's Shawn Styles has a look at the Warrior Sailing Program, and how it builds self confidence and self reliance.
Four people were killed in three crashes that happened within hours of each other overnight. A young woman was also killed in a crash Tuesday morning.
A 52-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.
A parolee was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall.
A San Diego police motorcycle officer suffered broken bones in a motorcycle crash Tuesday on the 805 Freeway in University City.
German flagship airline Lufthansa announced Wednesday that it will begin nonstop flights between San Diego and Frankfurt next year.