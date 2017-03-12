Group holds travel ban protest at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A group calling itself San Diego Indivisible Downtown staged a protest against President Trump's most recent immigration order at San Diego International Airport Sunday night.

The protest was getting underway after 6 p.m. in front of the International Terminal, at Terminal 2 on the North Harbor Drive side of the airport.

The event was announced on the group's Facebook page, showing more than 150 plan to participate, while almost 600 were listed as interested. The post referred to the Trump executive order as "The Muslim Ban 2.0."

"He calls it 'fantastic,' however, it is just as repulsive and as unconstitutional as the first one," the post said. "We will be gathering again for a peaceful, but impactful protest that aims to send a message that a Muslim Ban 2.0 is not ok."

The protest's theme was "no ban, no wall" and urged protesters to come together to stand up against the ban and stand in solidarity with their Muslim and refugee brothers and sisters.

"The president of the U.S. needs to be effective in bringing the country and the people together," the post said. "However, all that Trump has done is cause more of a divide. We need to come together now."

San Diego Indivisible Downtown is a grassroots volunteer advocacy group inspired by the national Indivisible movement to resist the Trump agenda.