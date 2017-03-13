SUV veers off road, crashes into Alta Vista-area home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 63-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday when her SUV careened off an Alta Vista-area roadway and crashed into an unoccupied home.

The motorist was heading south on 61st Street when she lost control of her 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe about 5 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The vehicle veered off the roadway at Division Avenue and became airborne before landing on a house in the 6000 block of Daisy Avenue, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Medics took the woman - whose name was not released - to a hospital for treatment of a broken neck and a brain hemorrhage. She was expected to survive, Delimitros said.