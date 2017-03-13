Charlie Rose Returns to 'CBS This Morning' to the Delight of Co- - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Charlie Rose Returns to 'CBS This Morning' to the Delight of Co-Anchors, Gives Health Update

Updated: Mar 13, 2017 9:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.