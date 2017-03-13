Investigation: Three people found shot to death inside Vista home

Dr. Phil, one of television’s best known doctors, has been on air for more than 15 years and has close to 30 Emmy nominations to his name. When the 2015 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame inductee isn’t offering expert advice, he’s sharing his 25 years of experience as a Type 2 Diabetes patient with the millions of people affected by the disease every day.
Summer is here and that means pool time and vacations, but what to wear? Founder and director of Fashion Week San Diego, Allison Andrews, stopped by News 8 Morning Extra to help you look your best on your next getaway.
Politicians form the region and the state took to social media to express their thoughts following the attack on republican members of congress Wednesday morning as they practiced for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia. The offices of both Rep. Darrell Issa and Duncan Hunter confirmed to News 8 that the congressmen were not present at the field at the time of the shooting.
A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, killing three employees and then himself as officers closed in, police and the company said.
A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering Wednesday, authorities said.
A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for a Navy man who was allegedly drunk when his truck flew off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and crashed into a crowd 60 feet below in Chicano Park, killing four people.
Aquatica San Diego is celebrating its 5 year anniversary with Fiesta Aquatica. The water park features private cabanas complete with wait service and fresh, tasty menu items, craft beer and live music, not to mention plenty of rides and entertainment for the kids.
Antonio Gates first arrived at Chargers Park in 2003, and Philip Rivers joined him one year later on the peaceful practice fields and low-slung buildings tucked below a golden hillside on Murphy Canyon Road.
Beer and baseball lovers alike will be starting off Father’s Day weekend on the right foot, participating in the 3rd annual Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk on Saturday. The race’s length, a half kilometer longer than the traditional 5k version, is an an ode to what some might call Tony Gwynn’s favorite spot on the diamond- the 5.5 hole.
Controversial modifications made by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year will stand after a pair of override votes by the City Council failed Tuesday.