Investigation: Three people found shot to death inside Vista hom - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Investigation: Three people found shot to death inside Vista home

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (CNS) - A 52-year-old Vista resident was fatally shot at her home Monday along with her brother and ex-boyfriend in an apparent double murder- suicide carried out by the latter man, authorities said.

A friend of the slain woman made a 911 call shortly after 5:30 a.m. to report finding the three bodies in the house in the 1400 block of Phil Mar Lane, according to sheriff's officials. The names of the deceased were withheld pending family notification.

About seven hours earlier, deputies had gone to the same residence to investigate a disturbance, Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

Though the person who had reported the altercation was there along with several other people, they all were uncooperative and refused to provide any information about the episode, Rylaarsdam said.

At about the same time, deputies detained a 52-year-old man driving away from the neighborhood. He told them he had just left the Phil Mar Lane home after being involved in a fight with his ex-girlfriend's brother.

Deputies decided that the man, who had visible minor injuries, was the victim of an assault. They also determined that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.

At the sheriff's Vista Station, medics evaluated the man. He declined medical treatment, and after being processed on a DUI charge was released on his own recognizance at about 1 a.m., Rylaarsdam said.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the man subsequently returned to his ex-girlfriend's home and shot her and her 53-year-old brother before killing himself, according to the lieutenant.

"The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available," Rylaarsdam said. CNS-03-13-2017 19:08

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Dr. Phil dishes on maintaining Type 2 Diabetes, On It Movement

    Dr. Phil dishes on maintaining Type 2 Diabetes, On It Movement

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:09:49 GMT

    Dr. Phil, one of television’s best known doctors, has been on air for more than 15 years and has close to 30 Emmy nominations to his name. When the 2015 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame inductee isn’t offering expert advice, he’s sharing his 25 years of experience as a Type 2 Diabetes patient with the millions of people affected by the disease every day.

     

    Dr. Phil, one of television’s best known doctors, has been on air for more than 15 years and has close to 30 Emmy nominations to his name. When the 2015 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame inductee isn’t offering expert advice, he’s sharing his 25 years of experience as a Type 2 Diabetes patient with the millions of people affected by the disease every day.

     

  • Hot for summer: Resort wear by local designers

    Hot for summer: Resort wear by local designers

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:17:06 GMT

    Summer is here and that means pool time and vacations, but what to wear? Founder and director of Fashion Week San Diego, Allison Andrews, stopped by News 8 Morning Extra to help you look your best on your next getaway.

     

    Summer is here and that means pool time and vacations, but what to wear? Founder and director of Fashion Week San Diego, Allison Andrews, stopped by News 8 Morning Extra to help you look your best on your next getaway.

     

  • Local, statewide politicians respond to attack at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

    Local, statewide politicians respond to attack at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:11:42 GMT

    Politicians form the region and the state took to social media to express their thoughts following the attack on republican members of congress Wednesday morning as they practiced for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia. The offices of both Rep. Darrell Issa and Duncan Hunter confirmed to News 8 that the congressmen were not present at the field at the time of the shooting.

     

    Politicians form the region and the state took to social media to express their thoughts following the attack on republican members of congress Wednesday morning as they practiced for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia. The offices of both Rep. Darrell Issa and Duncan Hunter confirmed to News 8 that the congressmen were not present at the field at the time of the shooting.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.