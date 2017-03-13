New York home found encased in ice

(CBS News/AP) - Photos of a home in upstate New York are turning heads.
The beach house in Webster, NY, is covered in up to 7 inches of snow and ice, according to CBS News, and looks like a scene out of the movie, "Frozen."
A recent combination of freezing temperatures combined with high winds resulted in water from Lake Ontario coating the home in ice.
Photographer John Kucko, who frequents the area, captured photos and video of the home to prove an original shot of the "ice house" wasn't Photoshopped.
Kucko told CBS News, the homeowners were avoiding the igloo-like home for the time being.
Parts of the East Coast from Washington to New England are preparing for what weather forecasters are calling a massive late-winter snowstorm. Meteorologists said the storm could bring 12 to 18 inches of snow in New York City, and up to 24 inches north of the city, as well as eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Winds of about 30 mph and wind gusts of up to 50 mph are also expected.
"This would certainly be the biggest snowstorm of the 2017 winter season in New York City," said Faye Barthold, a weather service meteorologist based on Long Island.
