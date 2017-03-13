San Diego State University turns 120 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego State University turns 120

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - What's now San Diego State University was created 120 years ago Monday when then-Gov. James Budd signed a bill authorizing the State Normal School of San Diego.

Budd's action on March 13, 1897, resulted in a school with a mission of training teachers and first located in rented rooms above a drug store at Sixth Avenue and F Street in downtown.

According to SDSU, the school consisted of seven faculty members, 91 students and classes in English, history and math.

The school later moved to Normal Heights and eventually to the current location at College Avenue and Interstate 8. Degree programs other than for teacher education were offered beginning in 1935, and the school changed its name to San Diego State College.

It became San Diego State University in the early 1970s.

SDSU currently educates 35,000 students, employs 1,700 full and part-time faculty and boasts more than 291,000 living degree-holding alumni.

A campus-wide open house scheduled for Saturday will include workshops for prospective students and their parents, campus tours, a showcase by the Colleges of Sciences and Engineering, information about student organizations and the annual spring football scrimmage.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:21:57 GMT

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     

  • Just Poppin In: Jeff catches viewers in Oceanside off guard

    Just Poppin In: Jeff catches viewers in Oceanside off guard

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:11:56 GMT

    We all know what it feels like to have someone "pop" on us. 

     

    We all know what it feels like to have someone "pop" on us. 

     

  • Arson could be to blame in Camp Pendleton brush fire

    Arson could be to blame in Camp Pendleton brush fire

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:58:53 GMT

    A parolee taken into custody Wednesday is under investigation for possibly sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside- Camp Pendleton border, a battalion chief said.

     

    A parolee taken into custody Wednesday is under investigation for possibly sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside- Camp Pendleton border, a battalion chief said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.