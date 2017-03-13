Clairemont SWAT standoff suspect to stand trial - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Clairemont SWAT standoff suspect to stand trial

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of trying to gun down police officers during a Clairemont-area SWAT standoff last year is mentally competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Monday.

Judge Margie Woods reinstated criminal proceedings against 33-year-old  Hayden Abraham Gerson, who faces 44 years to life in prison if convicted of three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, interfering with an officer, and harm to, or interference with, a police dog causing great bodily injury.

Police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Mount St. Helens Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Dec. 12 to investigate a disturbance between a man and woman in front of a home.

While being questioned, Gerson allegedly became belligerent, ran into the house and retrieved a handgun. The officers took cover and called for backup from a special weapons and tactics unit, and Gerson went back into the residence, police said.

The SWAT personnel were in the process of taking up positions around the house when Gerson allegedly opened fire on two of them, prompting an exchange of gunfire that left no one wounded. A short time later, Gerson came out of the residence unarmed.

As officers took him into custody, he became combative, punching and choking one officer and attacking a service dog before being zapped with an electric stun gun and taken into custody, Lt. Mike Holden alleged.

Around dawn, a hazardous-materials team and a bomb squad were called to the house after police found barrels with an unknown liquid inside. They gave an all-clear about two hours later, although authorities did not disclose what was found in the containers.

A readiness conference is set for April 17 and a preliminary hearing for May 22.

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:21:57 GMT

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     

  • Just Poppin In: Jeff catches viewers in Oceanside off guard

    Just Poppin In: Jeff catches viewers in Oceanside off guard

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:11:56 GMT

    We all know what it feels like to have someone "pop" on us. 

     

    We all know what it feels like to have someone "pop" on us. 

     

  • Arson could be to blame in Camp Pendleton brush fire

    Arson could be to blame in Camp Pendleton brush fire

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:58:53 GMT

    A parolee taken into custody Wednesday is under investigation for possibly sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside- Camp Pendleton border, a battalion chief said.

     

    A parolee taken into custody Wednesday is under investigation for possibly sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside- Camp Pendleton border, a battalion chief said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.