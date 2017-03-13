Palm Civet, Sloth and Huge Cockroaches with Jack Hanna

Animal expert Jack Hanna introduces James, John Goodman and Adam Pally to a palm civet, a two-toed sloth, a bullfrog, a rattlesnake and gigantic cockroaches.
A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.
A parolee taken into custody Wednesday is under investigation for possibly sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside- Camp Pendleton border, a battalion chief said.
A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering Wednesday, authorities said.
A UPS employee opened fire inside one of the company's package delivery facilities in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers and then himself as officers closed in and workers ran frantically into the streets, police and company officials said.
Franchy Cordero and Hunter Renfroe, teammates in the Pacific Coast League last season, combined to drive in all of the San Diego Padres' runs in a 4-2, sweep-clinching victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
Politicians form the region and the state took to social media to express their thoughts following the attack on republican members of congress Wednesday morning as they practiced for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia. The offices of both Rep. Darrell Issa and Duncan Hunter confirmed to News 8 that the congressmen were not present at the field at the time of the shooting.
Dr. Phil, one of television’s best known doctors, has been on air for more than 15 years and has close to 30 Emmy nominations to his name. When the 2015 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame inductee isn’t offering expert advice, he’s sharing his 25 years of experience as a Type 2 Diabetes patient with the millions of people affected by the disease every day.
Summer is here and that means pool time and vacations, but what to wear? Founder and director of Fashion Week San Diego, Allison Andrews, stopped by News 8 Morning Extra to help you look your best on your next getaway.
Aquatica San Diego is celebrating its 5 year anniversary with Fiesta Aquatica. The water park features private cabanas complete with wait service and fresh, tasty menu items, craft beer and live music, not to mention plenty of rides and entertainment for the kids.