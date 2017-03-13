San Diego and Chula Vista among top happiest cities in the U.S. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego and Chula Vista among top happiest cities in the U.S.

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego and Chula Vista were ranked among the top 11 happiest cities in the U.S. Monday by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The rankings of the 150 most populous municipalities were based on a variety of data that were summed up in the categories of emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

San Diego ranked seventh overall, scoring well in emotional and physical well-being, and income and employment, but just 40th in community and environment, according to WalletHub. Chula Vista was 11th, with high marks in emotional and physical well-being, and community and environment.

California dominated the top of the list, with eight of the top 10 cities and 13 of the first 20.

Fremont, a Bay Area suburb located between San Jose and Oakland, was ranked first by WalletHub, followed by San Jose, Irvine, San Francisco and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The "most unhappy" cities, according to WalletHub, are Detroit; Cleveland; Augusta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; and Toledo, Ohio.

Detailed criteria included depression and suicide rates, sports participation, obesity, life expectancy, income growth, poverty, commute times, population increases, separation and divorce, weather and acres of parkland.

The data was collected from numerous sources, among them the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Feeding America, The Trust for Public Land and TripAdvisor, according to WalletHub.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • They got Lucky! Couple's beloved dog returned

    They got Lucky! Couple's beloved dog returned

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:26:23 GMT

    A San Marcos couple is crediting News 8 for helping find their dog that was scooped up by a stranger and missing for several days.

     

    A San Marcos couple is crediting News 8 for helping find their dog that was scooped up by a stranger and missing for several days.

     

  • Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Hearing held for driver in deadly Coronado Bridge crash

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:21:57 GMT

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     

    A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.

     

  • Just Poppin In: Jeff catches viewers in Oceanside off guard

    Just Poppin In: Jeff catches viewers in Oceanside off guard

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:11:56 GMT

    We all know what it feels like to have someone "pop" on us. 

     

    We all know what it feels like to have someone "pop" on us. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.