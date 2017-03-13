San Diego and Tijuana mayors reaffirm partnership

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The mayors of San Diego and Tijuana signed an agreement Monday reaffirming the partnership between the two border cities.

The document signed by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum spells out how the two municipal governments will cooperate.

"San Diego and Tijuana set an example of how two cities can come together across international boundaries for the good of their citizens," Faulconer said.

"Together, Mayor Gastelum and I will continue to work cooperatively and discuss the issues that matter to our residents such as economic development, border infrastructure, our cross-border culture and public safety," Faulconer said. "Going forward, it's important that we continue to have clear and open lines of communication and that is what this agreement will help us accomplish."

The agreement is a renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding that Faulconer and former Tijuana Mayor Jorge Astiazaran signed in 2014. As a result, department directors from both cities have met regularly to collaborate, resulting in cross-border training for firefighters, art exchanges at libraries and the joint promotion of the economic advantages of what civic boosters call "the San Diego-Tijuana megaregion."

The two-city area is the largest hub for medical device manufacturing in the world, while the San Ysidro Port of Entry is the busiest land border crossing in North America.

Faulconer said at a news conference in Tijuana that the cooperation between the two cities is the region's biggest strength. By working together, the governments can provide better services to residents on both sides of the border, he said.