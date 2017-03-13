Hundreds talk healthcare, immigration, military at Scott Peters town hall

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - As the battle rages in Washington over the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, San Diegans continue to keep the heat on lawmakers to fight the Trump Administration.

On Monday, hundreds showed up for a town hall with Congressman Scott Peters to express their concerns over healthcare, immigration and the military.

"We need to come together as a country. We need to look past ideology and party lines," said 18-year-old Ian Moreau of Clairemont.

At the top of San Diegans concerns Monday night was health care after the GOP revealed its plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Congress' budget analysts projected 14 million Americans would lose coverage next year under House Republican legislation remaking the nation's health care system, and that number would balloon to 24 million by 2026.

"A lot of hard spinning by the proponents of this law today that this is good news and it not good news," said Congressman Peters.

Peters' constituents also expressed concerns over gun laws. "Would you please continue working on closing the loopholes in the background checks," said one constituent.

Other concerns expressed on Monday night included: violence against women, protecting veterans and the environment.

"[Veterans] take care of their health as they come back. Take care of them, please," said Vietnam veteran, Danny Jackson.

As in other town halls held by other Congressional representatives, constituents asked Peters for change.

"We need you to be bolder. There has never been a time that we needed you to work harder, push further," said Karen of Scripps Ranch.

CBS News 8 reached out to San Diego representatives about upcoming town halls. Only Republican Congressman Darrell Issa's spokesperson responded saying they are planning another town hall soon.

Congressman Peters planned to be back in Washington D.C., Tuesday, but due to weather his flight was delayed and House votes have been canceled.