Meet Sam the giant Galapagos tortoise this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Someone is celebrating their 53rd birthday this month.

His name is Sam. He's huge, but how huge - is the question you need to answer.



If you can guess how much Sam the giant Galapagos tortoise weighs, you could get a free annual pass to the San Diego Botanic Garden - which is hosting its Spring Planting Jubilee this weekend.

Residents of San Diego, Orange and Riverside County can email their guess on how much Sam weighs to guesssamsweight@sdbgarden.org.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reported from Encinitas giving everyone a close look at him.