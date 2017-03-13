Meet Sam the giant Galapagos tortoise this weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Meet Sam the giant Galapagos tortoise this weekend

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Someone is celebrating their 53rd birthday this month. 

His name is Sam. He's huge, but how huge - is the question you need to answer.  

If you can guess how much Sam the giant Galapagos tortoise weighs, you could get a free annual pass to the San Diego Botanic Garden - which is hosting its Spring Planting Jubilee this weekend.  

Residents of San Diego, Orange and Riverside County can email their guess on how much Sam weighs to guesssamsweight@sdbgarden.org

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reported from Encinitas giving everyone a close look at him.

