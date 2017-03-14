Two earthquakes rattle Southern California - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two earthquakes rattle Southern California

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two earthquakes rattled Southern California Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

The first earthquake of a 3.6 magnitude hit the Loma Linda area just after 10:06 p.m. 

Shortly after the Loma Linda earthquake, a second quake, a 3.0 magnitude, hit the Banning area around 10:08 p.m. 

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries. 

