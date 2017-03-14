2 Meerkat Pups Emerge from Burrows Just in Time to Bask in Some Spring Sun

DeMario Jackson, the man at the center of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal, is denying allegations he sexually assaulted fellow cast member Corinne Olympios, adding that they have already cost him his job.
A Florida wallet theft resulted in an act of extreme kindness when a police officer purchased groceries for the victim after responding to the scene.
The death toll in London's horrific Grenfell Tower fire is now at no fewer than 17 people as families desperately appeal to officials for help locating missing loves ones.
Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs has been taken into custody after eluding authorities for nearly a year, according to the FBI.
A touching photo shows the moment Democrats gathered to pray Wednesday morning after hearing the news of a shooting at the field of their GOP colleagues as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
A hefty reward has been offered for information leading to arrests of the prison breaking duo who fled custody after two Georgia prison guards were overpowered then murdered on Tuesday.
A New Mexico woman is undergoing psychiatric treatment after deputies found her husband’s mummified remains while serving an eviction notice, authorities said.
A desperate parent threw a baby out of a window into the waiting arms of a rescuer during the inferno at an apartment complex in west London early Wednesday morning.
Another former Bachelor in Paradise contestant has come forward with shocking claims about the show and ripping its producers for encouraging cast members to drink alcohol behind the scenes.