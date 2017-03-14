Obama's final year: US spent $36 million in records lawsuits

A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
Former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke, who lives in San Diego, has his incredible life story is featured in a "I Am Second" film.
If you’re not among those losing sleep over the recent Great White Shark sightings along the California coast, you’re probably chomping at the bit to see the this summer’s shark attack thriller “47 Meters Down”. News 8 is here to help you make a date out of it with a chance to win gift cards to AMC and Yard House in Mission Valley.
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 120 degrees in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.
A series of collisions involving at least four vehicles, including a motorcycle, has left three lanes blocked on westbound Interstate 8, just west of College Avenue in Del Cerro, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Beer and baseball lovers alike will be starting off Father’s Day weekend on the right foot, participating in the 3rd annual Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk on Saturday. The race’s length, a half kilometer longer than the traditional 5k version, is an an ode to what some might call Tony Gwynn’s favorite spot on the diamond- the 5.5 hole.
San Diego County's largest labor union, community activists, faith leaders and small business owners on Wednesday rallied to improve the quality of life during the County Board of Supervisors' public testimony on the proposed $5.69 billion budget.
A San Marcos couple is crediting News 8 for helping find their dog that was scooped up by a stranger and missing for several days.
A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.
