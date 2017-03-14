Toddler abandoned by mother at Riverside store

RIVERSIDE (CBS 8) - Authorities in Riverside are looking for a woman who left her two-year-old daughter at a Food 4 Less.



Police say she went to the store with the girl on Sunday. The girl wandered off, but the mother kept shopping.



When a Good Samaritan tried to return the child, the mother reportedly said "Oh, just leave her." The girl later identified her mom from surveillance video.

Witnesses in the store were wondering who would leave a child alone in the store.

"She was just floating around and everybody in the store was like why is the child running around alone? Where is her mother?" one witness said.

The little girl is in the custody of Child Protective Services.



The mother is described as in her 20's or 30's, with long brown hair and tattoos.