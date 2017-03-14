Lifeguards say dispatch procedures need to change

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A two-year-old was pulled from the water, after nearly drowning during a fun weekend outing.

Now, the Lifeguard Union is saying changes need to be made to dispatch procedures to get help faster.

The toddler's condition is improving, but the child almost drowned in a pond near Mission Bay.

The Lifeguard Union members said a delay in response was caused because the fire department was dispatched first, before lifeguards.

At a news conference Tuesday, Lifeguard Union Chief Ed Harris said changes made in December are causing confusion and delaying lifeguards from responding and helping people in the water.

For 35 years, all water calls were routed straight to lifeguards who would respond and then decide if fire should also be dispatched. The recent changes leave the 911 dispatcher responsible to classify the emergency as medical, water or for police and then routing it to the proper agency.

The union cited the weekend emergency and incident in January when fire was dispatched instead of lifeguards and it took multiple calls for dispatchers to route those calls to the lifeguards.

Lifeguard union members said they want to go back to the old procedure immediately.

San Diego Fire Rescue disagreed with the union saying response times have actually improved since the dispatch change. Fire Chief Brian Fennessy issued a statement on the matter that read: