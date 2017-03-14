Lifeguards say dispatch procedures need to change

Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Haynes and his son Tate joined News 8’s Dan Cohen in studio Thursday to talk about Men’s Health Awareness Month and how men can get a better understanding of their health this June.
The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, will appear at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.
Actor Sam Elliot talked with News 8's Dan Cohen about the challenges of typecasting in Hollywood, and shared how his newest film "The Hero" has brought some of his old characters around full circle.
For the first time, Nitro Circus Live comes to San Diego! Dare devils will take over Qualcomm Saturday and perform stunt after stunt.
A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.
U.S. Coast Guard personnel in San Diego Thursday offloaded roughly 18 tons of cocaine seized from ocean-going traffickers in the Eastern Pacific in recent months.
A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
All lanes are back open after a series of collisions involving at least four vehicles, including a motorcycle, left three lanes blocked on westbound Interstate 8, just west of College Avenue in Del Cerro, according to the California Highway Patrol.
San Diego County's largest labor union, community activists, faith leaders and small business owners on Wednesday rallied to improve the quality of life during the County Board of Supervisors' public testimony on the proposed $5.69 billion budget.