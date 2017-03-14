The San Diego Cake Show gives back to charity - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The San Diego Cake Show gives back to charity

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Cake Show is using Comic-Con as inspiration. 
     
They're calling this year's event 'Comic-Cake' and giving back to one of the area's most loved charities.
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from the Ronald McDonald House. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.