New 'SoccerCity' rendering includes NFL stadium

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local group in support of a soccer stadium development in Mission Valley presented on Tuesday a new rendering to the Urban Land Institute at the University Club that makes room for a potential NFL stadium in its plan.

The FS Investors' newest rendering depicts how an NFL stadium could be integrated along with the 'SoccerCity' plan. While proponents of the plan are not proposing to build an NFL stadium, they are setting aside 16 acres, for five years, for a stadium should the city of San Diego decide to pursue an NFL franchise, according to the press release.

The 'SoccerCity' project includes:

55 acres of parkland

30,000-seat stadium for a Major League Soccer team and SDSU football

Sports and Entertainment District

Mixed-use residential, commercial and office space

According to the group, the development plan will bear no cost to taxpayers.

