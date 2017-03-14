EXCLUSIVE: Nick Viall Responds to Chris Soules' Claim That He's - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Viall Responds to Chris Soules' Claim That He's Fame Hungry: 'No, I Don't Want to Be Famous'

Updated: Mar 14, 2017 2:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.