Robert Blake, 83, to Marry Wife No. 3, 12 Years After Acquittal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Robert Blake, 83, to Marry Wife No. 3, 12 Years After Acquittal in Death of Second Wife

Updated: Mar 14, 2017 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.