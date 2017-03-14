Meth and alcohol found in system of drowning victim in Rainbow

This Pride Month members of the LGBT community are taking a firm stance against a practice they say is abusive and ineffective.
One South African man is doing what he can to stop the slaughter of rhinos in the wild. Matt Meyer rode his bike from Seattle to San Diego towing a full scale replica of a rhino to create awereness. Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.
The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, will appear at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 120 degrees in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.
A La Mesa couple isn't letting terminal cancer stop them from getting married.
Knowing he doesn't have much time left, 44-year-old Bryce decided to tie the knot with his longtime love Ragan.
CBS News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Downtown on how the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation helped make their special day possible.
A witness testified Wednesday that he felt like he was watching a movie stunt when he saw a pickup truck driven by an allegedly intoxicated Navy man fly over a guardrail on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people and injuring eight others.
An arraignment was held Thursday for a parolee accused of killing a 43-year old Navy man and wounding his cousin at Westfield Horton Plaza.
A Colorado man was convicted Thursday of kidnapping a a 21-year-old German exchange student in Pacific Beach on New Year's Eve and raping her in his truck at knifepoint.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Haynes and his son Tate joined News 8’s Dan Cohen in studio Thursday to talk about Men’s Health Awareness Month and how men can get a better understanding of their health this June.
Actor Sam Elliot talked with News 8's Dan Cohen about the challenges of typecasting in Hollywood, and shared how his newest film "The Hero" has brought some of his old characters around full circle.