Meth and alcohol found in system of drowning victim in Rainbow

RAINBOW (CBS 8) — Officials say a 73-year-old Fallbrook man who drowned in a North County creek during a rain storm had drugs in his system.

Autopsy results for Roland Phillips were released Tuesday.

The Medical Examiner's Office is Phillips had methamphetamine and alcohol in his system when his car overturned into a rain-swollen creek in January.

The five-year-old boy he was caring for, family friend Phillip Campbell, also drowned when the car was swept away.

