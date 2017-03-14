Man accused of attacking father with crowbar pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Clairemont man accused of attacking his 87-year-old father with a crowbar while he was sleeping pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted murder and other charges.

The defendant, Charles Duval, choked the victim with a crowbar for two minutes in an ``unprovoked attack'' on Thursday night, Deputy District Attorney Jim Waters said.

The prosecutor said that after the older man knocked the crowbar away, Duval hit him about the face with his fists for three minutes.

"The victim, the defendant's father, thought he was intentionally trying to kill him," Waters said. He said the father tried to call for help but the house's phone was broken.

The 62-year-old defendant later called authorities on his own and waited outside for them to arrive at their residence in the 5500 block of Diane Avenue, according to Waters.

Contrary to initial reports from police, there was no evidence that the two argued before the attack, he said.

Duval was charged with attempted murder with use of a weapon, elder abuse with use of a weapon and felony assault. He doesn't have any prior convictions, according to the prosecutor.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Joan Weber set bail at $2 million and signed a protective order for the defendant to stay away from the father.

