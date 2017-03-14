Blake Griffin Has a New Life Coach

James Corden surprises Blake Griffin with the gift of a lifetime: a day-long session with James as his life coach. From nutrition, to style, to personal branding, and everything in between, James Corden shares priceless pearls of wisdom sure to change Blake's life forever.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

