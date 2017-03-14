New information on three dead in Vista home

VISTA (CBS 8) — Flowers were placed Tuesday outside Kimberly Williams' house on Phil Mar Lane in Vista.

Authorities say the mother of two was shot and killed inside her home Monday by her ex-boyfriend, Richard Contreras, who also killed Kimberly's brother - Travis Whitt - before turning the gun on himself.

"He had come back and gotten into the house and shot the girlfriend and her brother and himself in the house," Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said

Authorities say Contreras had been at the home earlier in the night and was involved in a physical fight with Whitt. It was so loud neighbors called authorities who saw Contreras leaving the scene and pulled him over.

"[He] said that he had come here and got beat up by the brother of the woman who lived here," said Rylaarsdam. "Further investigation revealed that he was under the influence of, probably, alcohol so we arrested him and took him to the Vista station to be processed."

Sources say Whitt was at his sister's house, because she was scared of Contreras who - according to court documents - has a history of abuse.

Apparently, Contreras started dating Williams while still married to the mother of his two children, but in September of 2014 the two moved into an RV together.

Contreras' wife says almost immediately after that, Contreras started threatening her, saying: "You have no idea of what I'm capable of doing to you."

She says on multiple occasions he showed up at her house to "harass and intimidate" her. That his behavior was "aggressive, threatening and unpredictable" and that he was "under the influence of alcohol and or drugs on multiple encounters."

She also noted that Contreras owned multiple guns.

Authorities said two autopsies were performed Tuesday and the third will take place Wednesday. They're hoping to have more answers about what happened - and why - after those are completed.



